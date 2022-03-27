Madang must be economic powerhouse

This year, for the first time, the Government is putting K100 million into the PMIZ project.



The PM said this when announcing the funding allocation during his visit to Walium Station in Usino-Bundi recently.



Prime Minister Marape said the project will be managed by the National Fisheries Authority and the K100 million, included in the 2022 Budget, has already been allocated.



The PMIZ project was first mooted in 2004, and was launched by the previous government in 2015.



PM Marape appealed to the people of Madang to support the Government in implementing the PMIZ project.