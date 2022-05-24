Madang Market Deceased Was From Bugati, Rai Coast: Police

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the man who has been arrested in connection with her death is from Enga Province. He is currently in custody.

Police established that there was fight at the front of the market, between a security guard who manned the service station in town, and some youths.

Police say that after the argument, the guard returned to the service station, organized a group of men who then returned to the market. Police said they were armed with machetes and started attacking vendors and others going into the market.

PPC Rubiang said one of them slashed the deceased in the head and she died from loss of blood. The same suspect injured two other men.

The PPC said police were notified and they responded quickly enough to be able to apprehend the main suspect. Five others were also picked up by police during the course of the day. All six men are in police custody, with members of the Criminal Investigation Division looking into the matter.

Police continue their patrols to ensure people do not take the law into their own hands.

Schools in the town sent students home and businesses houses closed early today because of the incident.