Madang Market Closed Indefinitely

Madang town market manager Otto Janjet said he was advised to close the market because of the sensitivity of the issue. He said the market management is also assisting the police to identify the instigators that lead to the killing of the innocent woman. Janjet said he is working closely with the police to ensure the investigation progresses.

The main suspect, a 29-year-old man, has been charged with willful murder for the death of Dugul.

Madang Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said others who instigated the problem will be arrested after police collect enough information. “I want to assure the people of Madang that police will make sure that all those who are involved in the killing will face the full force of the law. That includes those who instigated the fight and those who actually were involved in the killing. My police officers are trying their best and I am happy that the main suspect alleged to have been involved in the murder (has) been charged,” the PPC said.

Mothers who usually sell their produce had also raised concern that they want the authorities involved to sort out the issue and open the market so they can earn a living. A vendor, who asked to remain anonymous, said she sells her vegetables at the market for her everyday needs, and school fees. She has had a hard time making money since the market closed for a week now.

A female resident approached the Loop Reporter to state that the market food is affordable. She urged all relevant authorities to work together and solve the matter so that the market can be opened for business again.