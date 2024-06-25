Madang LLG election preparations progress

Madang this year has created three new LLGs adding onto the existing 16 LLGs to now 19. Wanuma is part of Middle Ramu District, North Karkar and South Karkar in the Sumkar District. These three LLGs are also captured and will participate to elect their first council members in the upcoming elections.

Two methods approved recently by the National Executive Council will be used during the LLG election when voting for the council presidents.

The first method which has been used in all elections, was for elected council members to lobby and vote under each LLG for their presidents, NEC has also approved that people should now also vote for their presidents.

Madang Provincial Administrator Frank Lau, said the election steering committee will have to reconfirm Madang’s voting method and have an awareness so that people are aware of what to do when elections commence.

He is confident that by July 25th when writs are scheduled to open, groundwork should be done, including monitoring and coordination of the elections.

Provincial Electoral Coordinator Sponsa Navi was not available for further comments on the LLG elections.