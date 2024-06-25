Madang integrated development plan blessed

Governor Ramsey Pariwa and staff of both the office of the governor and the Madang Provincial Administration attended the dedication service. The 2023-2027 plan had been launched by Prime Minister, James Marape, on May 24, 2024.

Governor Pariwa said that the Provincial Integrated Development Plan 2023-2037 is a product of collective effort with input from the different sectors, the provincial administration, the business sector, NGOs, and government departments.

The governor was invited to share his faith with the congregation. He said while he is not an ordained servant of God, he acknowledges God and his faith, and encouraged others to uphold their Christian faith and life’s values.

Apart from the dedication of the provincial integrated plan, public servants who attended, were called up and prayed upon by AOG Senior Pastor, Jut Mowia, other pastors of the church and church elders.