Madang hit by 6.7 magnitude earthquake

Casualties from the highways have been moved to Modilon Hospital and the hospital is reportedly full and patients are being treated in the open air outside.

While the extent of the damage will be determined later, several buildings in Madang town have been damaged.and pipelines at Ramu Nico’s Basamuk Refinery have also been reported ruptured.

An urgent disaster report released from Basamuk by the Ramu Nico team states that Basamuk refinery sustained very strong impacts from the quake with operations stopped.

Mobile networks around Basamuk are also off and Ramu Nico has made contact with the disaster office using satellite phones.

Small after shocks are being felt throughout Madang and surrounding areas.

Residents are being cautioned to be aware of their surroundings as tremours are being expected to continue throughout the night.

People have started evacuating to high grounds although there are no tsunami warnings issued.

A 30-minute tag monitoring of the sea level is being conducted on Kranget Island to monitor sea level fluctuations.

Police in Madang have also received reports of thugs capitalizing on the emergency to break and enter into properties. Both residents and police are on high alert.