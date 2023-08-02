Madang gov’t Labor Mobility program

The awareness session has commenced through various media platforms. The awareness will cover the goal or purpose of the program, background information, criteria and contact information for further enquiries.

According to a media release from the Governor’s office, the goal of the program is to reduce unemployment rate for our people in Madang, especially the youth population and secondly to reduce law and order activities in the Province.

The Pacific Australian Mobility Program is an agreed program between the Government of Australia and Pacific Countries of which Papua New Guinea is a part of. The program in the country is coordinated by the Labor Mobility Unit under the Treasury Department.

The Labor Mobility Unit works in partnership with provinces and districts that partake in this program.

This will ensure that registered youths who are successful, will be employed with a fixed salary for various work done from this overseas recruitment program.

Applicants who are interested in this program, must meet the following criterium;

Be an indigenous Madang or born and raised in Madang

Have a Birth Certificate or National Identity Card

Have a Passport

Have Covid-Vaccine Card

Have a character reference from a Ward Councilor or Pastor

Have a driver’s license

The Governor is keen on rolling out this program and encourages youths in all the six districts to apply or to seek his officers for more information regarding this program.

The MPG Labor Mobility Program will be coordinated through the office of the Governor, Hon. Ramsey Pariwa and will cover all the districts in Madang. The coordination team will work closely with those districts that are already part of the program.

Information workshops have been done for interested youths and participants on Friday 28th July and yesterday 31st July at the Coast Watchers Hotel.