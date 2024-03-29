Madang flood victims yet to receive gov’t help

Karkum Bridge along the North Coast road collapsed on the 10th of March 2024. It is proving to be costly for commuters, local business owners and traders. Crossing over the footbridge is K2 and travelers with more than one bag have to pay for labour to have their bags carried to the other side.

Amongst those feeling the pinch of the hike in traveling are the betel nut and coconut buyers who pay extra for each bag to be carried across to their waiting vehicles. For vehicles to access the wet crossing, they are charged K50 each way.

The Karkum bridge area has become a trading point for villagers living near the area, providing cash flow, something positive despite the traveler’s challenges.

Another affected community who reached out for assistance is the Welwel village in the Transgogol area of Madang’s South Coast who had part of the road removed by the Gogol river last week, making it inaccessible for students, public servants and villagers to travel into Madang Town.

Teachers, health workers, the sick, farmers and the general public from the Trans Gogol area are calling for government intervention. Transgogol Secondary, Mawan Primary, Bigawa Primary, Matepi Primary and Waniv Primary Schools, Utu Health Centre and villages living around these areas have affected.

Director for Provincial Disaster Rudolph Mongallee in response, stated that the National Disaster Centre has committed K1 million to attend to the flood-stricken communities of the Ramu River along the South Coast of Madang including Middle Ramu and Usino Bundi.

He stated that once the money is in their account, they will start visiting the affected areas to assess and provide necessary relief to the populace there. The provincial disaster office has been receiving reports only to date.

It has been weeks since the heavy rains which led to flooding of the Ramu River affecting a myriad of communities along and outside its banks but no proper assistance has been given yet.