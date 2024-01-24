Madang electoral office wants debts cleared

These payments were for service providers during the last national general election.

Mr. Navi said almost K3 million is still outstanding. He said in previous elections, the budget given to host elections was less than the amount requested. This leaves the provincial electoral office in debt.

“Every election is always like that. We budgeted for a certain amount of money but we were given less and that affects us,” Mr. Navi stated.

Mr. Navi is concerned about unhappy service providers, who keep knocking on his door for their unsettled fees. He is also concerned about his safety and that of his officers because they get threats from aggrieved service providers, even in public places.

The Madang Provincial Returning Officer is making a call to the head office in Port Moresby to look into these unresolved financial matters and clear them so that the provincial electoral office can carry on with pending activities on a good note.