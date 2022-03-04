Madang Airport Terminal Progressing

NAC Managing Director, Rex Kiponge and team were in Madang this week to assess the progress of works to the terminal. The NAC team met with building contractors and were assured that works on the terminal wound be completed by end of July 2022.

Mr Kiponge said he understands there are many factors slowing the progress of work but a timeframe on when the job will be done is important. He said the contractors must work according to the given timeframe.

He said the construction is part of the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP) throughout the country. Mr Kiponge said the Madang airport runway is completed and the outstanding works is on the terminal, which will soon be ready for use.

Meantime, Mr Kiponge also raised concern about the Precious Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) lights that were stolen, leaving one side of the terminal toward the sea without a PAPI light. He said the lights are very expensive and cost about a million to purchase a new one.

Mr Kiponge had advised the Madang Provincial Government to address the airport lighting issue but is yet to receive a feedback.

He said the lights play an import role in the airport and the provincial government must do something about it.

“If nothing is done to address this issue it will affect the flight operations. I had informed the Madang provincial government but they have not responded to me since then. It is frustrating to see that.

“We are not going to spent money to buy a new one, because it is very expensive. I call on the people of Madang if they know where the light is please return it to the airport management.”