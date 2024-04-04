Madang Administration needs to reset: Aloi

This is according to Acting Provincial Administrator, Daniel Aloi when meeting with sector heads recently.

At the meeting, many concerns were raised by sector heads such as the inability to expand and spend money according to their projects and programs, let alone Madang’s law and order issues, and health and education sector scorecards.

The meetings held last week briefed Mr. Aloi on the situation at hand and which issues need prompt attention and action. Amongst other concerns raised was not having visibility of sector funds and funding disbursements over the years.

As stated, Mr. Aloi saw that there was nothing to start working on, the situation is “scary’ and the meeting was held from ground zero.

“We have to improve the section 32 officer office. There should be a greater degree of accountability, there is governance, and proper governance over particular activity and most importantly, the monies that have been expanded are spent as they are supposed to be. And for that, you need to have a section 32 officer who is strategic in his/her mindset. You need to have a section 32 officer who is seeing the picture that the political leaders are reading,” said Mr. Aloi.

There is still so much to be done after Mr. Aloi has assessed the situation on the ground with the sector heads.

Meantime, former Administrator Frank Lau has sought a leave from the courts to stay the NEC’s appointment of the PA role, until a review of his dismissal is done. The courts have also ordered that Mr. Lau resume as PA once again.

Mr. Aloi states that whilst the three arms of the government operate separately, and if the courts have given their decision on the matter, with due respect, he has indicated that he will wait for further directions from the National Executive Council, as they have appointed him and should they respond to his removal he will vacate the office.