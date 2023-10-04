MACBLUE Inception Workshop Ignites Conservation

This marks the beginning of a collaborative effort with the Government of Papua New Guinea, aiming to fortify conservation and management efforts for coastal carbon sinks in the Pacific Island countries. MACBLUE project is implemented by GIZ in collaboration with SPREP and SPC,

Led by Dr. Milika Sobey from GIZ, the workshop marks the beginning of the project's engagement with the Government of Papua New Guinea.

The MACBLUE project's primary goal is to enhance coastal biodiversity conservation and management in Pacific Island countries, focusing on seagrass and mangrove ecosystems. Through innovative remote sensing approaches, the project aims to map the extent of these ecosystems in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu. The gathered data will be instrumental in assessing carbon storage capacity, emission potential, and ecosystem services.

The objectives of the inception workshop are four-fold:

Informing Stakeholders: The workshop aims to brief the Government of Papua New Guinea and civil society on the MACBLUE project's approach, activities, and intended outcomes. Tailoring to National Priorities: Discussions will focus on adapting the project to meet national priorities and needs, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UNFCCC reporting. Assessing Current Policies: Evaluation of existing policies related to the management of mangrove and seagrass ecosystems in Papua New Guinea. Identifying Priority Sites: The workshop will identify representative mangrove and seagrass sites and determine potential priority areas for project activities.

The workshop schedule includes sessions on the MACBLUE project overview, mapping and inventory data of mangroves and seagrasses, and an assessment of past management approaches in Papua New Guinea.

A key highlight is the discussion on legal frameworks affecting the use, management, protection, and rehabilitation of these ecosystems.

Dr. Sobey facilitated breakout groups, engaging participants in discussions on community challenges, threats to mangroves and seagrasses, and the identification of priority sites.

The day will conclude with a plenary session to synthesize the day's discussions, identify the country's needs, and plan the way forward.

The MACBLUE project seeks to address the urgent need for consistent data collection and management solutions to mitigate the loss of coastal carbon sinks in Pacific Island Countries.

The workshop in Port Moresby represents a pivotal step in fostering collaboration, aligning with national priorities, and paving the way for effective conservation and rehabilitation efforts.