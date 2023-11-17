Luman is new acting Public Prosecutor

The appointment of Luman now fills in the vacancy left behind by former Pubic Prosecutor Pondros Kaluwin. Luman was the Deputy Public Prosecutor at the time of his appointment.

Niningi said the appointment had to be made effective after the departure of Kaluwin because the public prosecutor’s office has a pivotal role to play in prosecuting court cases.

“Under the constitution the public prosecutor is a very important officer because the cases will not proceed until the public prosecutor is appointed in the office,” he said.

Niningi said Luman will be acting under this position for the next three months. When that lapses, a formal appointment will be announced.

“Acting does not mean that his role is not that effective because he has all the powers and functions of a public prosecutor to perform his duties,” he said.

Niningi acknowledged that there is a demand for more lawyers in the public prosecutor’s office due to the increase in crime rate and court cases piling up at the court house.

In congratulating Luman, Niningi said this job is very challenging but the department trusts that the appointee will deliver.

An elated Luman is also confident he will deliver, even for a brief time only.