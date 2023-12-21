Luma is Usino-Bundi Acting DA

Local MP and Minister for Education Jimmy Uguro introduced Mr Luma to the people of Usino Bundi in an official introduction ceremony.

In his maiden speech, Mr. Luma vowed to work well with the people of Usino, Bundi and Gama.

“Displa em sevis em save kam olsem. Yumi ol manmeri yumi mas hamamas long displa sevis, taim yumi kisim yumi mas lukautim. Lukautim sevis na sapotim sevis. Sevis blong gavman i save takim taim tasol taim em kam, em i kam. So yumi mas hamamas na lukautim sevis blong gavam,” stated Luma.

Mr Luma served at the Department of Finance before his appointment as Acting DA. He said he accepted the offer with the intention of supporting the government’s work in development and service delivery to Papua New Guineans across the country.

Mr Luma challenged locals to take ownership of the development agenda of Usino Bundi because he would need their support also to deliver public service. In addition, as the person in charge of public servants in the district, he advised the public to seek help from his office should they have any grievances, and not to take matters into their own hands to resolve issues relating to public service.

Usino LLG Local leader, Bolisa Figa and his workers at the Usino Kapa Factory welcomed the new Acting District Administrator with traditional gifts that included a pig.

Mr. Luma replaces long time DA Steven Biko, who is preparing for retirement after decades of public service in Madang Province.