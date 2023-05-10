Lufa hosts Asbin festival

This important food crop holds special cultural significance for people in the highlands region.

The event took place in Goroka on April 21 and reignited local interest in the ‘asbin’ also known as winged bean, particularly from framers around the area. The festival provided a platform for people to learn about the importance of ‘asbin’.

Winged bean has a variety of distinctive characteristics that require specific skills and knowledge to cultivate however, this traditional knowledge is being lost.

The winged bean festival provides an opportunity to preserve this traditional knowledge, promote the conservation of native food species, and enhance economic, social and environmental values in the community.

Winged bean plays an important traditional role in peace ceremonies, compensation payments, bride price ceremonies, debt repayment, and family status among clans and tribes.

For example, winged beans are sometimes offered with other food crops and gifts as a sign of peace.

People from Lufa, Okapa and Unggai Bena brought their versions of cooked asbin to sell at the festival, while many businesses and NGOs set up stalls to promote and create awareness on their products and services.

They included MiBank Agents, Yasina and Jedo, who assisted several winged bean farmers to open bank accounts. Local businesses like Mino Orito Bricks, Monique Hair and Beauty Salon, Yasina Nature Park’s Women’s Bilum, and Eastern Highlands Province Floriculture also set up stall.

The Asbin Festival was made possible with support from USAID’s PNG Lukautim Graun Program.

Director of Wayana Tourism and Culture, Tralla Daisy said, “Thank you USAID for coming forward to be part of this event, as this demonstrates your interest in working with us to preserve, protect and promote our traditions and cultures.”