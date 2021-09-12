Lufa coffee Farmers’

Two hundred and thirteen farmers’ from the 23 villages in the area have participated in their second year of group marketing with more than 1000 coffee parchment bags, and an increase to 64 farmer members.

CIC Acting Chief Executive Officer Charles Dambui said farmers who organize themselves in such groups are more likely to receive assistance from government and donor agencies.

“We recognized this group has been consistent in its production processes as well as shows great potential in improving and maintaining the kind of coffee quality it produces,” said Dambui.

Moreover; Cooperative group overseer, Edric Famundi said there has been great improvement in price received for their green bean sales from K10 to K11.80 per kilogram. This also saw an increase in sales income from K222, 000 to K660, 000 this year.

“There has been a change in the farmers’ mindset where previously male famers who would stand at point of sale to collect cash while their hardworking wives watched without saying anything now told their wives to receive the cash payment. This is a good sign and many more famers’ will now be able to build new permanent houses from their coffee money,” said Famundi.

Famundi added that farmers’ expressed their gratitude in this group sale, as they saw less expense and received more for their hard work.

“We look forward to new interest from other members. In the future, we are thinking of setting up a dry factory to reduce costs. We acknowledge the support from Coffee Industry Corporation and World Bank and IFAD loan funded project, PPAP in providing pulpers, training and film roles for the farmers.

Famundi further added that other non-members have expressed interest to join the group.

He added, “We also have framers from the far end of Unavi LLG bringing in their coffee with third level airplanes.”

Story by Cecilia Miolol(UPNG Journalism Student)