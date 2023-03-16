A lot to learn from India

Alongside the aim to forge a stronger and more strategic partnership between the fifth largest economy in the world, India and Pacific Island Countries, the Business council will also be for Papua New Guinea businesses, India businesses as well as the government organizations to be a part of the meet.

“Those with the Papua New Guinea companies and Indian companies as well and government organizations will all be part of the business council meeting that will also assist in ironing out some of these issues that have been outstanding and opening up new doors for business opportunities with both countries,” said Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justin Tkatchenko.

He made mention that India does well in Small to Media Enterprise programs and activities, in agriculture and also in information technology.

“They are leading the way so we look forward in welcoming the Indian Prime Minister Modi to PNG for this very important bilateral meeting with our prime minister and to strengthen our relationship.”