Lost boy reunites with mum

According to the FSVU officers the boy resides with his mother at Sisiak, Wabag Camp outside of Madang town. The police officers said that on January 23 the child went missing and his mother reported the matter to the FSVU.

FSVU officers made contact with people around Madang town, which lead to reuniting the lost boy with his mother on Friday March 4, 2022.

Sila, a single mother, had raised her only child while living at the settlement in Madang. She was lost for words when she arrived at Jomba Police Station after receiving calls from the police officers that her child had been found and was with them.

A proper investigation was then carried out and Sila told police that the child was kidnapped and the people with whom the child was with, had demanded her to pay them K500 so they can give back her child.

After learning that the kidnappers had demanded money for the return of the child, Senior Constable Frank Febson, officer in Charge of Madang FSVU, and his officers called the kidnappers to bring the child to his mother first, before they dealt with their demands.

According to the FSVU office, the kidnapping of children for ransom is now becoming a common crime being reported at their office.

Senior Constable Febson said police are investigating how the child went missing. The person who took the children, will be dealt with accordingly. He also urged parents to monitor their children and not leave them alone at home.