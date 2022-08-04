Losing State Minister Storms Office

Simon who lost his Maprik open seat stormed into the government office at Waigani, banging down the door of the acting secretary and using abusive languages at staff.



Mr Mombi said Simon told everyone in the office that he remains a Minister of State responsible for the department until the Return of Writs dateline ceases, which is tomorrow, August 5 at 4pm.



In a phone interview with this newsroom, the Acting Secretary clarified that since Mr Simon was in his district for the past weeks, they disengaged his access card and locked his office after he lost his seat.



“He could have just called me and we will gave him the access again for him to pick up his things from the office.



“He came to my office and physically smashing my door to come in and accused me of locking him out of his office, and screaming on top of his voice saying he's still the Minister until the Writs are returned on Friday 5th August.



“Staff of the department started yelling at him and he left with his First Secretary.”



The acting secretary said after the quarrel, they eventually ended up at Boroko Police Station and sorted out the matter.

However, when this newsroom contacted Mr Simon, he said he was never allowed into the office by the acting secretary to collect his property.