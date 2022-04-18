LOs protest over unpaid royalties

The group comprised of locals from the three impacted villages of Nauti, Kuembu and Winima in Morobe Province.

On Friday, 8th of April, the group chained the gate at Manki Tower, demanding that the mine operator explain why they have not received their royalty payments for three months now.

They claim no notice was given by Harmony Gold regarding the January to March payment.

Morobe Consolidated Goldfields (MCG) Ltd, in response, said they make monthly royalty payments to landowner groups based on production from the previous month.

“Royalty payments were made in January and February for production in December and January. However, the royalty payment normally made in March was impacted by a loss of production in February caused by an overland conveyor (OLC) failure, as previously communicated,” said the company in its statement, dated April 13th.

“With the OLC returning to full operation from the middle of March, the expectation is that royalty payments will revert to previous levels.

“Landowners have been kept informed of the mine’s production levels and the impact of the OLC failure on royalty payments through community awareness programs and letters sent to key stakeholders.

“It has also been reported that the landowners who participated in the incident were protesting the delay in creating the Future Generations Trust Fund (FGTF).

“The FGTF was to be established by the Independent State of Papua New Guinea (the State) pursuant to the 2005 Memorandum of Agreement relating to the Hidden Valley Gold Project (the 2005 MOA).

“Despite repeated requests from MCG, the State has not yet established the FGTF.

“Once the State has established the FGTF in accordance with the requirements of the 2005 MOA, MCG will immediately transfer the entirety of the funds it holds – as constructive trustee - to the new Trustees’ trust account so that it can benefit the future generations of the Hidden Valley landowner communities.”

MCG further thanked the landowners for their understanding, patience and support over the past few months.

