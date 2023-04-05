A Look Into the Dual Roles of MPs

Authored by Michael Kabuni, a PhD Candidate from the Australian National University, Kabuni highlights the issues, and argues for the need to start a national conversation on the dual roles of Members of Parliament.

The paper was initially presented in February 2022 during the National Conference facilitated by the Autonomy and Decentralization Research Institute led by Dr Thomas Webster.

Kabuni examines the dual roles of Members of Parliament and how effective the PNG Parliament has performed over the recent years. The main argument is that, not only is Parliament weak in the face of executive dominance, but is also demonstrates a lack of interest in focusing on national priorities.

“In Papua New Guinea, we have slightly different idea of what the role of politicians should be and that is they are lawmakers but they are also service deliverers. The whole argument of this paper is this dual responsibility working, and how does this dual responsibility affect the core responsibility of the MPs, which is to make laws,” said Kabuni.

He argues that MPs see no incentive to take their lawmaking and policymaking powers seriously. He says this is because their political survival depends less on their role as lawmakers, and more on their added responsibility as service deliverers, which was created under the 1995 Provincial Local Level Government reforms and the creation of the District Development Authority (DDA) in 2014.

Kabuni says the neglect of lawmaking duties is a serious concern because the PNG Constitution exclusively vests the lawmaking powers to Parliament. He says if Parliament does not engage in meaningful debate on policy and laws, no other entity will.

He added, “Right now we have about 370 laws that are outdated by more than 50 years. In the words of the current secretary for Constitutional and Law Reform Commission, which is also the body that the government has tasked to review the old government system. Sometimes in 2018, he said we have about 370 laws that have no practical application in the modern era.”

NRI Director Dr Osborne Sanida thanked Kabuni for his efforts in taking time to observe, analyze and bring out for consideration the issues affecting the functions of the most important institution in PNG, the National Parliament.