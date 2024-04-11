Lombrum Redevelopment Progressing

Minister for Defence Billy Joseph and Laura Darlington, Assistant Secretary for Pacific Infrastructure at the Australian Department of Defence, recently visited the Lombrum Naval Base.

Their tour showcased the remarkable progress highlighting key additions such as a state-of-the-art medical centre, upgraded accommodation, a modern mess facility, and an enhanced wharf.

During the visit, Minister Joseph and Ms Darlington had the opportunity to inspect a Guardian-class Patrol Boat, underscoring Australia's commitment to enhancing maritime security in the region.

They also engaged with representatives from both the PNG Defence Force (PNGDF) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) team, who are diligently working together to bring the naval base redevelopment to fruition.

Expressing pride in the partnership, Minister Joseph emphasized Australia's unwavering support for the PNGDF's capacity-building efforts. The revitalized Lombrum Naval Base is poised to significantly bolster PNG's defence capabilities, aligning with the nation's strategic priorities.

Australia reaffirmed its commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Papua New Guinea, ensuring that the new naval base meets the highest standards for the PNGDF's operational needs.