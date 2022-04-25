Lombrum observes Dawn Service

In paying respects to the New Zealand and Australian soldiers killed in war and those that returned, at 5:20am on 25 April 2022, HMPNGS Tarangau Hall in Manus honored the brave soldiers who gave their lives for their country and the people they loved.

In celebrating ANZAC Day dawn services were held in eleven different locations in the city:

Bomana War Cemetery, Port Moresby

Alotau Memorial, Milne Bay

Popondetta Memorial Park, Oro Province

Kimbe San Remo Club, West New Britain

Rabaul Cenotaph, East New Britain

Coast watchers Memorial Lighthouse

Wewak Hill, East Sepik

Lae War Cemetery & Bulolo Country Club, Morobe

Tabubil Country Club, Western Province

Although ANZAC Day is no longer a public holiday in Papua New Guinea, these special memorial services are held to commemorate the contribution of the Anzacs to PNG history.

Papua New Guinea’s relationship with Australia and New Zealand is as far as the colonial era, WWI and WWII with the most memorable being WWII where many battles raged across PNG, from Kokoda Track to Rabaul.

Many Papua New Guineans served as service men and women and as labourers that assisted allied forces, especially the ANZAC legends.