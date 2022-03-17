Lohia Boe Samuel Charged for Murder

Commander NCD/Central, Assistant Police Commissioner, Anthony Wagambie Junior, said the MP was invited to Boroko Police station this morning and was escorted to the NCD Homicide section. He was charged today, under section 300 sub section (1) (b) (ii) of the PNG Criminal Code Act.

After investigations, Police have confirmed that the firearm is owned and licensed to the Member of Parliament. Mr Wagambie said the investigators had to piece together information and evidence before effecting the arrest today.

At the time of the incident, the MP’s firearm was discharged at a restaurant last Friday evening in Port Moresby. The MP was in the company of one of his staff and the deceased.

Assistant Commissioner Wagambie said, “While we understand the emotions and public outcry through different forms of media, the Constabulary has a Constitutional duty to perform and must remain focused throughout the investigation.”

He stated that Police Investigators had to gather evidence and information to ensure that the right person is charged for discharging the firearm resulting in death.

His staff member is currently being interviewed.