Locals urged to be alert

The Ahi LLG president sounded the warning after a businessman and 2022 intending candidate visited the villages of Butibam, Hengali, Yanga and Wagang with an SME proposal.

The intending candidate spoke to villagers about a proposed SME scheme that is reportedly worth K2 million and will focus on the little people.

Following his visit, a meeting was held at the Butibam Resource Centre on Saturday to discuss the matter.

Ahi LLG president, Malcolm Kalo, urged everyone to be on guard as intending candidates will say anything to garner support.

“Mipla toktok lo ino taim blo eleksen yet na sampla kendideit ol stat raun na givim mani, na ol disla kain raunraun stap,” he stated. “So mipla toksave lo ol lain blo mipla olsem, yu noken harim o bihainim disla kain; ronron lo mani blo ol kendideits na kisim.”

Kalo said the village already has its own issues hence people should carefully consider matters before making decisions.

(Saturday’s meeting at the Butibam Resource Centre)