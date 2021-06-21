Locals learn Agri-Business Skills

This will enable other locals within their areas to do the same following their participation in much needed training.

Last month, the European Union-funded Support Rural Entrepreneurship, Investment and Trade Program (EU-STREIT) took over 70 cluster groups through a “Trainers of Trainers” training, where locals were trained in cocoa bud grafting, vanilla cultivation, husbandry, and processing methods.

EU-STREIT Deputy Program Coordinator, Dr Pavel Burian said the Sandaun province´s districts of Nuku and Aitape/Lumi are areas with great potential for cocoa production increase and large number of farmers is aware of that.

“The EU-STREIT PNG appreciates dedication of aspiring agripreneurs and interest to participate on program activities. EU-STREIT PNG is devoted to provide local farmers with full support that is possible from the side of the program.

“We can see that quality production of cocoa and vanilla is the key for significant improvement of economy in these districts and can cement the path of Nuku and Aitape/Lumi to long-term and sustainable prosperity,” added Dr Burian.

The EU STREIT PNG aims to increase the economic returns and opportunities from three value chains of cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries in the region.

It also works on strengthening and improving the efficiency of value chain enabling factors, including the business environment, supporting sustainable and climate-proof transport and energy infrastructure development in the Sepik Region.

The EU-STREIT is the largest grant-funded program of the EU in the country and the Pacific sub-region, which focuses on supporting smallholder cocoa, vanilla and fish farmers in the ten districts of East and West Sepik provinces.