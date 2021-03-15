Locals displaced, homes destroyed

Continuous heavy rain has wreaked havoc on the village, which is located in one of the remote parts of Kewabi LLG in Siwi-Utame area.

“The continuous rainfall had caused the River Mambu to flood, covering the houses and gardens along the river bank and locals who live along the Mambu River have lost much of their food gardens, homes and the footbridge,” said a young community leader at Tiri village, Julius Kimba.

“They have lost more than two hectares of their food gardens in the flooding and they were left homeless and hungry after fleeing to safety on higher ground.

“The footbridge has been washed away by the flood, hence, people find it very difficult to access their food gardens on the other side of the river.”

The recent disaster has further worsened the situation on ground as Siwi-Utame has been lacking basic government services for years.

Kimba said it gets very difficult to reach out for assistance when natural disasters hit them.

“Living with natural disasters like floods, landslides, strong winds and rain have been a norm for my people in Tiri village because it is happening every day.”

Meanwhile, community leaders in Tiri village are appealing to the Southern Highlands Provincial Disaster Office and the Ialibu-Pangia District Development Authority to provide relief to the displaced people.