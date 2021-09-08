Locals benefit from climate resilience workshop

The two-day workshop was hosted recently by Highlands based non-government PNG Rural Development Inc.

PNGRD Inc Director John Ezikiel said the organization is doing its bit to promote social justice and sustainable development in rural communities.

“With more than 80% of Papua New Guinea’s population living in rural areas, PNGRDI has identified a need for capacity building to help communities adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change”, said Ezikiel.

The 45 participants were taught the impacts of climate change and how to tackle climate using local knowledge.

They identified several climate risks in their respective villages and how to address these risks with a community-based response.

The workshop was funded under the Australia Climate Micro grant.