Locals In Awe Of Large Aircraft

He was awestruck when he saw a PNG Air Dash 8 circle above the newly-upgraded Finschhafen Airport.

“I was born in 1945, after the Second World War, when the soldiers started returning to wherever they came from,” said Asap, who is from Godowa.

“When the Australian government used to look after us, I used to see small planes landing here.

“They just graded the old airport and we saw a big plane land.

“When I saw the big plane, I was so happy,” he continued.

“It was my first time, and also a first for our young ones.

“Since 1975, I haven’t witnessed such an event until now, when my time is almost up.

“My peers and I were quite emotional.”

PNG Air’s Dash 8-100 made its maiden flight to Finschhafen on Sunday, April 24th.

It flew back two days later with the Prime Minister and his delegation on board, who officially opened the new terminal.

Over 40 ward councilors, singsing groups, schools and residents waited patiently for the Prime Minister to officiate at Tuesday’s opening of the Finschhafen Airport terminal.

All the singing and dancing stopped as everyone looked up to the sky, transfixed by PNG Air’s iconic tail livery.

Some of the elders had tears in their eyes as the Dash 8-100 aircraft taxied to a stop.

According to locals, the last time a Dash 8 landed there was in 2013 when the former Prime Minister had visited.

The old World War II airstrip mostly caters for chartered flights until PNG Air’s maiden flight on Sunday.

The upgrade, courtesy of the Finschhafen District Development Authority, aims to bring in scheduled flights that will serve the more than 20,000 people of Finschhafen and neighbouring districts of Kabwum and Tewai-Siassi.