Local Leaders Meet To Find Solutions

East Sepik’s Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Beli said a peace committee was formed from the 21 landowner groups who were present for a peace meeting on Friday.

The leaders during the meeting addressed the best way to solve the fighting that escalated in recent days and to make sure the solutions they come up with satisfy both parties.

“I want to assure the people of East Sepik that the leaders in the province had come up with ways to slve the issue and business houses will resume on Tuesday.

“Extra security personnel are on the ground to monitor the situation. We all must understand that lives and properties have been lost and we must now find ways to solve the issue,” said PPC Beli.

Police Mobile Squad 20 have arrived in Wewak and making sure there is no further clash between the communities. Business houses will resume operation on Tuesday.

Meantime, police are yet to confirm the number of deaths as information surround the deaths are sketchy.

PPC Beli said three dead bodies were recovered during the fight, where one was slashed, another man was burnt inside the house and the other was beheaded.