Local leaders' key to preventing further violence

The Police Commissioner said he could not state enough the importance of community leaders working with police to prevent further violence and identify the individuals behind the violence.

"These ethnic fights stem from wicked people who in the end cause the deaths of their people when they stir up a fight.

"While I recognise it is hard because there are threats and intimidation involved, community leaders have to step up work with police to identify the ringleaders,” said Manning.

He said: “This is a partnership between police and communities and when community leaders provide information we can act on it and go after the culprits and bring them down.

"l have also received reports of extraordinary bravery from Wabag security personnel who placed their own lives at risk to bring an end to hostilities on Sunday. They did what they were trained to do and served with distinction, and I commend them.

As part of the discussions at the provincial level, the Commissioner said there was an important discussion on the need for the Domestic Terrorism legislation that is due before Parliament.

"The Police Minister has been clear that we must move forward with the Domestic Terrorism Act which is an urgent legislative reform.

"This legislation will criminalise acts of Domestic Terrorism, the financing and incitement of domestic terrorists, and provide police with enhanced surveillance.

"The Act will also provide for the establishment of a Special Policing Zone to cover Enga, Hela and Southern Highlands provinces.

"In Enga, we further discussed the spread of illegal weapons in the province and the view from the ground on increased measures we can deploy to intercept the traffickers. "

Commissioner Manning will update the Prime Minister and the Minister for Police upon his return to Port Moresby.