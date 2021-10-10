Local Leader Praises Developments

In the statement, Robin Kamkam, a local leader from Meteran said the people of New Hanover consider their high school at Konomatalik as a major development revolution and blessing by this Government, including the Unity Road, the Lavongai Council Chamber and other projects in the 19 wards.

“This is a statement to publicly testify of our gratitude and support for the Governor Sir Julius Chan who has uplifted the children and parents of New Hanover and all of New Ireland under its various infrastructure and subsidy policies,” said Kamkam.

“No previous Government, considered the cry of the children and parents of New Hanover to access free education at their doorstep equal to other areas of New Ireland The people of Konomatalik put up their hand and offered their land for it,” said Kamkam

“This is why we are proud of our accomplishment and thank our Governor for the unprecedented delivery of tangible impact projects for our people and especially noting the thirty-five year plea by the late Walla Gukguk for a high school for New Hanover.”

Kamkam said the high school project is testament of the vision and commitment of the partnership between the Government and Lavongai when the Kotkot clan of Konomatalik surrendered 40 hectares of their traditional land to the Government who paid for it, for the school.

“In less than two years after he became the Governor in 2007, Sir J established the Konomatalik High School and two others, the Tanir High and Nasko High schools. He also elevated the status of eight High Schools to Secondary and raised the aggregate enrollment of school children from 25,000 to 60,000 in all grades from Elementary to Secondary Schools."