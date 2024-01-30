Local firm backs medical student’s journey

Jerom Yalok, a second-year student at the University of Papua New Guinea's Medical Faculty, received a brand new laptop from Simtronics, a crucial tool for his academic journey.

This generous gesture reflects Simtronics' commitment to giving back to the future generations of the Min and Fawol people.

"As a company deeply rooted in this community, we feel a strong obligation to invest in the education and well-being of our youth. Jerom's dedication to pursuing a career in medicine is truly inspiring, and we're honoured to play a small role in supporting his aspirations,” Managing Director Kelly Dangim said.

The new laptop will be a game-changer for Jerom, providing him with access to essential learning materials, research resources, and online communication platforms. This will enhance his academic performance and equip him with the tools needed to excel in his medical studies.

“This laptop is more than just a machine; it's a symbol of hope and encouragement. Thanks to Simtronics' generosity, I can confidently pursue my dream of becoming a doctor and serve my community with the best possible care,” expressed Jerom.

Simtronics' commitment to supporting education and fostering future leaders sets a commendable example for other businesses in the region. Their investment in Jerom's success is not only an act of kindness but also a strategic investment in the future of healthcare in Western Province.

This story of community support and personal ambition reminds us of the transformative power of education and the importance of fostering the talents of young people.

With the support of companies like Simtronics, Jerom and other aspiring medical professionals can reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the development of Papua New Guinea.