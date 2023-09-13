LO women awarded for outstanding contribution

The association is part of the Coastal Pipeline Landowners’ Association (CPLLOA) of the Ramu Nickel and Cobalt Project in Madang Province.

The CPLWA was recognized by the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum in its inaugural Community Affairs and National Content Conference & Expo (CANCONEX) in Lae, Morobe Province.

This award recognizes a women’s association or group that demonstrates an initiative that has had a positive impact on their communities.

CPLLOA is one of the four (4) mine landowner impact communities within the project tenement areas.

The other three are Kurumbukari LOA, Basamuk LOA and Inland Pipeline LOA.

CPLWA Chairlady, Ruth Kamai said, “The association was established in 2013 and in 2019 one per cent (1%) was appropriated for the women group and we saw them receiving the first portion of royalty from the total yearly revenue of the Ramu Nickel and Cobalt Project administered by Ramu NiCo in 2020.”

Mrs. Kamai spoke highly of the system that she and the CPLWA committee use, which led to the group’s success.

She said committee members allocated money into zones within the association. Each group was expected to use the money to their advantage and sustain their business ventures.

“When the first portion of [the] money was given, it went into small businesses or projects. Most people failed the first time and only a few people succeeded. Most women who were given money ventured into poultry farming, trade stores and cocoa fermenters right away. Those who managed those small projects well and (are) successful will be awarded a little more when the next portions of royalty (is) made available. Those (who) didn’t succeed the first time were adamant to do better next time but in different project areas,” she said.

The CPL WA committee members who attended the inaugural CANCONEX were delighted that their contributions towards sustainable communities were recognized, and that they’ve set the benchmark as landowners.