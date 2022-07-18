LO Threats Delay Flights To Kavieng Airport

NAC has so far held several meetings with representatives from the New Ireland Provincial Government and other stakeholders in the province to discuss and find solutions to the issue.

Air Niugini recently announced that the operation of its Fokker 100 will recommence in August 2022.

NAC has also updated that the construction work on the new state-of-the-art terminal building is progressing well and is anticipated to be completed by end of September 2022.

The new terminal building will contain; 2 x VIP Lounges accessible via a lift and staircase; a spacious departure lounge with a Retail Shop and ATM Facility; passenger check-in counters; an arrival lounge with conveyor belts for baggage; baggage screening machines; Closed Circuit Camera TV (CCTVs); toilet facilities, and other services.

New Standby Generators will be installed to provide 24-hour backup power supply to Kavieng Airport new terminal building and other airport facilities.

The upgrading of the Kavieng Airport is part of a series of high-impact airport projects implemented under the Civil Aviation Development Investment Program (CADIP 1), implemented by NAC with support from the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The upgrading works is valued at K125.7 million.