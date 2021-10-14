LLG Leader Calls For Audit

President of Murat LLG, Edwin Maigen has accused Ling-Stuckey of using district funds to feed National Alliance (NA) voters.

He has also brushed aside accusations made by Kavieng MP, Ian Ling-Stuckey who accused the New Ireland Government of lying about funding constraints due to Lihir Royalties diverted to the districts.

“We have no COVID-19 pandemic in New Ireland nor do we have a disaster-stricken province but millions of kina of people’s money is locked in to feed NA voters”.

Mr Maingen said under the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Governments and the DDA Act, as President of Murat LLG and his other colleague presidents in the Kavieng District must sit and make decision on the disbursement of district funds to the electorate.

“This is not the case in Kavieng, and must be investigated by the Police Fraud Squad, the Ombudsman Commission and ICAC. Mr Ling-Stuckey must open the books of Kavieng District for full audit of where people’s money have gone and his formula on the sharing of the wealth of New Ireland,” Mr Maigen said.

He said Mr Ling-Stuckey owes full explanation to the people of New Ireland, where he expended the K64 million under his watch that was surfaced in the Audit Report by the RAMS Business Consultant in 2002 to 2007 as Governor.

“His role as Treasurer is compelling reason that he opens the District Accounts for Audit, as well as his past expenditure of K64m of public funds.