LLG election dates announced

This year’s LLG elections will also see 14 provinces having people directly voting for their LLG presidents.

Prime Minister James Marape in announcing these new dates and changes also clarified that the remaining eight provinces which includes seven highlands provinces and Morobe opted to choose their LLG presidents the traditional way where councilors will elect them.

The LLG schedule is as follows:

Thursday, 25 July 2024 (4pm) Issue of Writs

Thursday, 1 August 2024 (4pm) Nomination Close

Saturday, 24 August 2024 Polling Starts

Friday, 6 September 2024 Polling Ends

Friday, 27 September 2024 Return of Writs (on or before)

The Prime Minister said, “The National Government will ensure funding is made available to support the PNG Electoral Commission and the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government to deliver on the elections of our third-tier government.

“The Pangu Coalition Government supports our local-level governments. We have inputted our councilors into the government payroll, as we continue the work to reform the LLGs to ensure this tier of government that is closest to our people is fully supported.

“The Minister for PLLGs, Hon. Soroi Eoe, must be commended for the good work he has been undertaking, including the latest inclusion of the new local level governments.”