LLG Councilors Not On Payroll

The issue of some LLG councilors missing out on monthly salary payment has been an ongoing issue dating back to 2016.

Minister Niningi was answering to a series of questions raised by the member for Tewai- Siassi Dr. Kobby Bomareo in Parliament today.

“We pay councilors when funds become available. We have the record of which councilors have been paid and those that have not been paid. Yes, they have not been paid for the past few months but we will make up for it and we will pay,” he responded.

The Minister has also informed Parliament that the department will make a NEC submission to put all councilors on the payroll.

“If they get K100 or K200 a fortnight, that is okay, everybody else will be on the payroll. That is our long term planning for the councilor’s allowances,” he added.

The Minister has also informed Parliament that LLG presidents who are intending to contest in the 2022 General Elections must resign from their positions.