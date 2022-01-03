 

Liquor Problem In Central

BY: Jemimah Sukbat
11:42, January 3, 2022
Alcohol and drug abuse remain a major concern for communities across the Central Province, according to Central Provincial Police Commander, John Midi.

He made these comments following reported incidents of intoxicated young men harassing communities during the Christmas and New Year period in the province. PPC Midi said these incidents were contained because of community support and police presence.

He further called on church and community leaders to find ways in addressing these social problems.

The PPC said roadblocks along the Hiritano and Magi highways helped in the reduction of drink driving with no major accidents reported over the festive period.

