Lino Returns Writ

Dr. Tom after his declaration said there is a need for change when highlighting the challenges faced during this election in Enga Province, which he stemmed as chaotic.

Dr. Lino arrived in Port Moresby on Tuesday 26th July with Wabag Returning officer, John Puiyo to return the Writ to the PNG Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai.

“This election 2022, saw an unprecedented level of evil, it has never been done like that before. The contestants colluded, they collaborated and came up with all kinds of plans to make sure the fair process of electing a leader was not followed,” Dr Lino said.

During polling and counting, there were police reports of roadblocks, hijacking of ballot boxes and damages to properties in Wabag and throughout the Enga Province.

“I am not a person who plans evil, I want people to vote freely and fairly so we can elect good leaders. When we don’t elect good leaders, we see all the chaos that we see in the country today.”

He thanked Electoral Commissioner Sinai for making time to receive him and accepting the returned Writs.

RO Puiyo also thanked the EC and stressed on the challenges during their electoral process.

“It was a challenging job but I ensured that the election process was completed. I thank you for supporting me through the election steering committee and the election manager’s office. I feel satisfied that I did my job with the assistance from my AROs, polling and counting officers.”