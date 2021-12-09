Link PNG To Service Lae, Kavieng

This will continue through the peak travel period, following National Airports Corporation’s advice that the completion of runway works at Lae (Nadzab) and Kavieng airports have been delayed into 2022.

Kavieng is expected to return to Fokker jet operations around the third week of January, instead of this month, whilst jet services to Nadzab are expected to resume in April 2022, instead of January.

Air Niugini has apologized for the inconvenience caused to the travelling public during the peak travel season, however says safety of operations remains its primary concern.

The airline looks forward to resuming Fokker jet operations to both Lae and Kavieng as soon as the runway maintenance and upgrading works are completed.