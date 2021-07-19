Link PNG Resumes Services To Wapenamanda

Flight PX 990 arrived to a small but significant ceremony at Wapenamanda airport, witnessed by Enga Governor, Sir Peter Ipatas, Link PNG General Manager Alex Kia and staff.

Flights to Wapenamanda were suspended in September 2019 to allow upgrades to be carried out to the runway by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

General Manager, Link PNG Alex Kia acknowledged Governor Ipatas and his provincial government for their continuous support towards Link PNG.

“The governor has been supportive of this service for a very long time. We have now resumed services with up to three flights per week, however if there is demand, we may further increase the number of flights to Wapenamanda,” he said.

Governor Ipatas commended Link PNG for its services over the years and it is very convenient for the people of Enga who do not have to travel for more than one hour to get to Mt Hagen to catch the next flight out.

“You do not have to risk your lives on the road when the service is being provided right at your door step. Please make use of the airline services which are now being provided. I also appeal to everyone to make sure you look after airline and airport facilities which have now been upgraded.” Sir Peter said.

He added that travelers would also include staff from the Enga Teacher’s college, nursing college, Polytech and the new Enga referral hospital who will be using Link PNG services.

Link PNG will be operating three weekly direct flights between Port Moresby and Wapenamanda using their Dash-8 aircraft.

Link PNG continues to operate with strict health and safety measures in place including temperature testing of all passengers and providing face masks and hand sanitizers to ensure safe air travel.