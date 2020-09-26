LINK PNG COMMENCES NEW SERVICES BETWEEN MOUNT HAGEN AND KIUNGA

The new service links Mount Hagen, an important transport and economic hub for the Highlands region, with the communities and economic developments centred around Kiunga, as well as with Port Moresby, aiding the movement of much needed necessities in terms of health, education and infrastructure materials to drive the governments’ agenda on economic growth and delivery of services to the wider rural communities.

Flights operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, routing Port Moresby – Mount Hagen – Kiunga and return. The Tuesday and Thursday flights are operated by a Dash-8 “Combi” aircraft, offering 20 passenger seats plus a large cargo hold at the rear of the aircraft to allow for the uplift of bulky freight. The Saturday service is operated by a larger Dash-8 configured with 50 seats.

These new thrice weekly services to Kiunga via Mount Hagen complement Link PNG’s existing three weekly services to Kiunga via Daru (on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays), plus a direct service to Daru on Sundays – meaning Western Province now has daily flights from and to Port Moresby.