Limited Spaces in Tertiary Institutions

The rest from the 12 thousand who sat for the national exams, will have to pursue other education opportunities in the private sector.

Wemin expressed that the government concentrates on the radical system that expects everyone to aim high, but fails to consider opportunities that will cater for the ones that do not make it into tertiary institutions through the formal education system.

“We have to create a lot of opportunities where the bulk of students who drop out of the education system can fit into the horizontal opportunities, whether it be life skills training, distance mode, or technical colleges or other opportunities we can create for our citizens,” said Wemin.

In comparison to government and private schools, Wemin highlighted that government run institutions do not have the capacity to accommodate the growing number of student populations and that is where private schools step in to assist.

“Let’s realise the fact that the government system will not cater for all the students therefore parents send their children to private schools,” he said.

Wemin added that private schools are important partners in the education system for any economy thus the government needs to subsidize it.

Wemin said, students in both private and government schools will all contribute towards the development and betterment of this nation therefore the government should prioritize private run schools as well.

He has called on the government to assist private institutions by providing subsidies and permitting them licenses to operate.