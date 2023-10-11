From limepot to limelight

Headed by Steven Kilanda, the program, launched in November 2022, aims to decolonize the nation's mindset by revitalizing the art industry. In a strategic move, the Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Paradise Palette's Curator, Don Wotton, fostering bilateral relations to showcase contemporary cultural heritage.

The ongoing PNG Contemporary Arts Exhibition, hosted at Gallery 5, 24 Gardens Hill Crescent in Darwin, Australia, is a testament to the success of this endeavour. Featuring the works of two distinguished Papua New Guinean artists, Robert Banasi and Morgan Lavapo, this exhibition marks their first venture overseas as cultural ambassadors.

Originating from different provinces, Banasi from Madang and Lavapo from the Gulf, the artists express profound honour in representing their country and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

The Darwin Street Art Festival launched in 2017, has played a pivotal role in elevating the city's street art scene. Alongside local and national artists, the walls of Song Line Arts in Stuart Park now boast marine life-themed murals by two talented Papua New Guinean artists.

Symbolizing unity as a nation through a claypot metaphor and depicting the interconnectedness between land and sea, the artwork exemplifies the future potential of PNG's cultural heritage.

Hillary Miria, Arts Industry and Development Manager of the National Cultural Commission (NCC), officially inaugurated the Darwin Art Exhibition. Miria expressed gratitude to the indigenous landowners for their warm reception and highlighted the Commission's commitment to assisting underprivileged individuals in the creative industry.

Miria stated, “This travelling exhibition is a step towards celebrating the 50th anniversary of PNG in 2025, a significant milestone. I want to express gratitude towards the Australian Government for their support and interest in reviving contemporary arts in PNG and working together with our indigenous neighbours in Australia.”

As Papua New Guinea takes centre stage in the global art arena, this initiative not only celebrates its cultural diversity but also represents a crucial step towards a more connected and vibrant world.

The creative industry, spearheaded by the NCC is poised to make a lasting impact locally and internationally.