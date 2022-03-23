Limbs Chopped Off, Young Man Dies

Morobe Rural LLG reserve constable, Norman Jethro, said the incident adds on to an already growing pile of unresolved cases due to lack of police presence.

The reservist and a village court magistrate are struggling to deal with major crimes within the ward, especially the recent killing of the mentally ill youth.

Jethro reported that the young man suffered episodes of aggression after prolonged substance abuse.

“Taim tingting blo em faul, em save traim lo tretenim papamama na yusim sampla offensive weapons like knives,” said Jethro. (There are times when he would threaten his parents using offensive weapons like knives.)

During one of his episodes, Jethro said the deceased grabbed a kitchen knife from his mother, in the presence of his uncle.

“Em holim stap na kandere blo em ting olsem em bai medarim mama blo em so what em wokim, ankol blo em kisim wanpla palang na ron igo na attempt lo swing. Pikini ya holim hap palang na pulim i kam na seim taim, naif i go insait lo chest blo em.” (Fearing that he would kill his mother, his uncle snatched a piece of wood and swung it at him. The deceased grabbed the plank, pulled him closer and stabbed him.)

While the man was rushed to the Morobe Station health centre, his son chased the deceased to the foot of an incline. As he started climbing up the slope, his cousin chopped off his arms and legs, where he died soon after.

“Mi painim difficult stret lo hau bai mi sotim aut disla hevi,” he stated. (I’m finding it difficult to sort out this issue.)

“Mi nidim police assistance lo sotim aut disla hevi. Disla kam aninit lo criminal court, ino keis blo village court.” (I need police assistance to sort this out. This falls under the criminal court, not village court.)

(The unmanned Morobe Rural LLG police station in the Huon Gulf district)