Lihir Schools Get Mattresses

Lihir Secondary and Palie Vocational Centre (VC) recently received 100 mattresses from Newcrest under a bi-annual program spearheaded by the company’s Towns and Camps section, to mattresses and furniture to schools.

This year’s gift of mattresses made it possible to start a ‘best cubicle’ incentive for boarding students at the Palie VC.

Palie VC manager, Mirriam Levi Siwat said she was grateful for the mattresses and that the donation would enable the training centre to implement the ‘best cubicle’ award.

This award aims to encourage boarding students to be more responsible for the cleanliness and tidiness of their sleeping quarters, overall promoting good hygiene.

“The mattresses could not have come at a better time. We really appreciate this donation, thank you Newcrest.

“We had also received bed nets from Rotary Against Malaria and the school will give a mattress and a mosquito net to boarding students whose cubicles are clean and tidy at the end of every week, following inspections.”

Mrs Siwat said the donation means a lot to the centre. Boarding students will own the mattresses and nets when the academic year ends.

The mattresses were delivered to both learning institutions by Newcrest Community Relations team.

Lihir Secondary School Deputy Principal-Administration, Mark Malaka also expressed appreciation to Newcrest for the mattresses, which he said would go towards furnishing staff houses.

“We are always grateful and appreciate Newcrest’s help to the school. The school received some furniture, single and double mattresses previously, which were put in the classrooms and some went to the teacher’s houses.

“The staff houses do not have brown and white goods and the donations make a difference in ensuring the staff are comfortable, so they can focus on giving their best at work,” Mrs Malaka said.

He said while it is an initiative by Newcrest Lihir, they were happy to receive the mattresses on behalf of the school, student body and the management.

“Newcrest had given some chairs and tables and mattresses which we have utilised, and we are happy it is assisting the school build capacity in this way,” he said.