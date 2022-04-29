Lihir School Attends Park’s Program

In its effort to educate and provide information to school children as part of their learning. The team is into its second week of normal school excursion.

Since its introduction in 2014, the education programs have rapidly gained interest over the years from different schools in and around Port Moresby and Papua New Guinea. The Park’s Education Department has so far educated over 126,117 students and 11,196 Adults from various schools.

This week the park was privileged to have the Lihir International School students fly out to Port Moresby all the way from Lihir to attend the school excursion program here at Nature Park.

Speaking on behalf of Port Moresby Nature Park Education Manager, Shirley Mogi said, “We have welcomed schools from different provinces and it has always been a privilege for the team and I to deliver our massage of Conservation to each outstanding institute.”

“For the year 2022 we welcome our first fly in school which is Lihir International and look forward to many more visits.”

Port Moresby Nature Park's education department runs specific programs for each school year from prep to Grade 12 that support the learning outcomes of the PNG curriculum particularly science based field of studies.

The Port Moresby Nature Park will have 6 weeks of normal school excursion and four weeks of themed week program ‘Environment & Me’ this term.

The ‘Environment & me’ schools excursion program is a four week program designed for children to learn more about ‘Protected Areas’, ‘Waste Management’, ‘Water Management’ and ‘Energy Saving’.

The program is conducted by the Education Department of the Nature Park, where students and their teachers also learn about the various environment topics through interactive learning, discussions and practical lessons.

‘Environment & Me’ program will run from 30 May to 17th June 2022.

The Park advises that schools can make bookings to secure a spot for a school or class. For further information is advised that the park be contacted on 326 0258 or email reservations.pomnp@gmail.com.