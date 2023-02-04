Lihir ring road upgrade starts

This follows a ground-breaking ceremony at Palie Catholic mission station on Lihir. The Lihir ring road is a project covered under both the 1995 and 2007 Benefits Sharing Lihir Memorandums of Agreement (MOA) – signed between the three levels of Government (National, Provincial and Local Level Government) and the Lihir Mining Affected Landowners Association (LMALA).

As outlined in the MOA, Lihir Gold Limited is responsible for the upgrade of the component on the Eastern side from Zuen to Palie, which has already been completed.

The remaining 27 kilometres on the western side of the main island is the responsibility of the National Government. The National Government has approved funding under its Tax Credit Scheme (TCS) Policy, using tax credit payments from Newcrest’s Lihir mine, for the completion of its obligation under the MOA.

Villagers from all around the island joined in the celebration that was coordinated by the Nimamar Local Level Government, headed by LLG President Stanley Tunut.

Tunut thanked and congratulated all stakeholders for their role in bringing the project to fruition.

Minister for Civil Aviation and Transport, and Namatanai MP, Walter Schnaubelt, thanked the people of Lihir for their patience and said the ring road construction and sealing was just one of several projects identified under the MOA.

“If there is any positivity or hope from today’s event – (ground-breaking), it’s the partnership between all stakeholders,” said Schnaubelt.

“This partnership is important to achieve the remaining projects under the MOA. It takes a partnership to deliver any kind of project.

“This partnership is like a marriage. All partners have their role to play, and the people of Lihir must also play your role.”

Schnaubelt commended Newcrest Mining Limited Lihir for doing its part by sealing the road from Zuen to Palie on the eastern side of the island and said the government will now seal the outstanding 27 kilometres from Palie to Zuen on the western side.

Acting Lihir General Manager, Patrick Fordyce, congratulated all stakeholders on the historic occasion. He acknowledged and paid homage to the vision and commitment of Lihirian elders, both past and present, for setting the foundations of sustainable development that is seen in Lihir today.

“Today is a special day for us on the island. As a member of this island community, Newcrest is very pleased that this significant road sealing project will be completed to better serve our communities in Lihir.”

The completion of this project will serve to improve current socioeconomic conditions on Lihir, such as access to vital services for people on the western side of the island to schools, medical, business and other government services located in the Londolovit township.

Following an open and transparent tender process, consistent with Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme Guidelines, the contract for the sealing and upgrade of the project was awarded to PNG company, Dekenai Construction Limited.

Dekenai has now immediately begun work on the project.