Life Skills For Locals

Women and youths are currently participating in a life skills training focused on downstream processing, carpentry, joinery and plumbing.

Mandres ward member, Samuel Tom said there are 14 courses on offer for youths and women in the surrounding community.

Mr Tom said this is a first f training for the ward and he is pleased many people are taking part in it.

The ENB Life Skills in partnership with East New Britain Community Development division is conducting the 12 weeks training.

The Office of the Member for Gazelle is further supporting the training with a commitment of K5000.

Women participants said the life skills training is an eye opener for them as they are learning how to produce sugar, salt, spices, cook and build armchairs from bamboo.

Meanwhile, Member for Gazelle, Jelta Wong urged the people that with the life skills it will help them to learn to care for themselves instead of depending on others.

He urged them to work hard and fully utilize the skills they are learning.

“There are many of you participating in the life skills training and we are directly helping many families and communities through you.

“This is the difference we are making in our lives,” he said.

After the training, the East New Britain Savings and Loans will conduct a financial literacy training for locals.

Photo credit: Office of the Member for Gazelle